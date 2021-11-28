IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $439,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,611 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,870. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 447.10 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average of $110.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

