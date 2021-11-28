IFP Advisors Inc Takes $49,000 Position in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OVM opened at $26.09 on Friday. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

