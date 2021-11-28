iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Update

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 2,333.7% from the October 31st total of 105,600 shares. Currently, 45.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iFresh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iFresh by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 60,783 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iFresh during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iFresh by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IFMK opened at $0.02 on Friday. iFresh has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $776,242.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

iFresh, Inc engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

