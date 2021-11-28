IG Design Group plc (IGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on January 19th

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON IGR opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £236.33 million and a PE ratio of 35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IG Design Group has a 1-year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 385.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 489.84.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

