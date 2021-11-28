IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 919.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,589,000 after acquiring an additional 878,005 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.32. 1,080,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.33. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $132.35.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

