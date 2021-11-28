ImageCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,342.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $142,763.79 and approximately $93,342.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,846,774 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

