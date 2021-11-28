Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,661 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 66.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $414,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $726,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,900 shares of company stock worth $20,137,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NARI. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

