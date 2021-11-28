Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in November

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $2.33 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, America and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

