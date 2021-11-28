Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $1.26

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $2,224.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00073988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00099771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.02 or 0.07447431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,724.43 or 0.99452034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

