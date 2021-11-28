Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 1.95% of Ingevity worth $55,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at $6,938,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 39.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 99,988.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

