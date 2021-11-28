Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $6.92

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.21. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 22,376 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,549 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

