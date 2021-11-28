Insider Buying: Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn purchased 50,000 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Robert Dunn bought 100,000 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

LON:ROL opened at GBX 29.60 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £14.83 million and a PE ratio of 26.91. Rotala PLC has a one year low of GBX 22.42 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.57.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

