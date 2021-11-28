Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $88,816,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $88,816,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $70,628,852.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total value of $26,668,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Henry Schuck sold 386,020 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $23,933,240.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.03, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

