Insight Folios Inc Buys 454 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 395,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 94.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.06 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

