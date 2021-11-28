Insight Folios Inc Buys New Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 51,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

ENLC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.