Insight Folios Inc Makes New $256,000 Investment in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 9.1% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Appian by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

