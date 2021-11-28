Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,899 shares of company stock valued at $40,894,444. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $232.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.54. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.24 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

