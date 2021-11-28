Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Intel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 644,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,326,000 after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

