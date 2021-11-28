Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 3,690 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 114,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,683,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $238,199,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 479,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

