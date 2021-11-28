Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

IBKR opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,633 shares of company stock valued at $78,341,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

