Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $270,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

