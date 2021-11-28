International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

NYSE IBM opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

