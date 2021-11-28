International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Trading Up 55.6%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM) was up 55.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

About International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.