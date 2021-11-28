IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.56% of IntriCon worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in IntriCon by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in IntriCon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

IIN has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $163.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. IntriCon Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

