Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,372 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28.

