Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

