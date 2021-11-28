Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

