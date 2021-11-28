Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 131.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $141.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.42. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

