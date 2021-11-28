Invesco Ltd. Acquires 116,809 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.57% of LendingClub worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 135.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 44.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $635,285. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

