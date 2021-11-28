Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,782 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $125,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,545 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after acquiring an additional 732,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $20,449,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

