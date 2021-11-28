Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 337,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 280,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

