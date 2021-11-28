Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the October 31st total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VVR opened at $4.47 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
