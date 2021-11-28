Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the October 31st total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.47 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.