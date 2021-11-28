Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,107,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205,268 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $24,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

