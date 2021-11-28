Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) is Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,634 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF makes up 2.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000.

PBP opened at $23.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.