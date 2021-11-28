Investors Buy High Volume of SG Blocks Put Options (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,338 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 206% compared to the typical daily volume of 764 put options.

Shares of SG Blocks stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -4.96. SG Blocks has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SG Blocks by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SG Blocks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

