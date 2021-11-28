Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.39

Iofina plc (LON:IOF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.39 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.25 ($0.19). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 341,220 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £26.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

About Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

