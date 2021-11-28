Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPSEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ipsen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

