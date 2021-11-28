IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

IQV stock opened at $262.06 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $272.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

