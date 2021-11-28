iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.56.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after acquiring an additional 63,605 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after buying an additional 212,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

