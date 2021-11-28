iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

