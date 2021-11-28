iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 511,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 472,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAGG opened at $55.30 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27.

