iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 661,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,145,000 after buying an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,035,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,653,000 after buying an additional 36,708 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.