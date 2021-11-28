iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

IEUR stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33.

