iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Boosted by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 126.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.