iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 497.1% from the October 31st total of 291,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,616,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.