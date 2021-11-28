iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) shares fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.16 and last traded at $106.57. 7,474,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 4,602,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.