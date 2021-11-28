iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Lessened by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.53 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

