iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,906,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 16,095,403 shares.The stock last traded at $77.39 and had previously closed at $79.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

