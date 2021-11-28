iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 579.2% during the 2nd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,124,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 959,153 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

