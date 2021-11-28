iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $553,000.

IWB stock opened at $257.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $202.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

